Saluhall, the food court/hall that's being planned for the IKEA-anchored shopping center on mid-Market, may be sort of amazing when it finally comes together. And today we're learning that the co-owner of hugely acclaimed Copenhagen restaurant Noma, Claus Meyer, is going to be opening a bakery there.

You might know Meyer as the host of "New Scandinavian Cooking" on PBS between 1991 and 1998 (see clip below), but he is now most well known as the co-founder and co-owner of Noma with Rene Redzepi. The restaurant holds two Michelin stars but at one point it was named the best restaurant in the world by World's 50 Best, and Meyer has gone on to open other restaurants and bakeries as well — including the Michelin-starred Studio.

Meyer runs a cooking school as well, and as the Chronicle reports, he'll be bringing both a bakery and cooking school to Saluhall. The food hall will be operated by London-based KERB, which like SF-based La Cocina is an incubator of street-food businesses.

Meyer put out a statement saying, "It’s an honor to be invited to bring delicious ideas and vibes from Copenhagen to the San Francisco Bay Area," and he reportedly gave shoutouts to Tartine's Chad Robertson, and Alice Waters — with whom he shared a panel at Berkeley's Haas School of Business in 2015.

Meyer's bakery business, called Meyers Bagerier, specializes in breads and Danish pastries like the spiced kanelsnurrer, pictured below.

KERB operates the popular Seven Dials Market in London, a food hall centered around small street-food businesses. KERB director Ian Dodds tells the Chronicle that his firm is undeterred by negative narratives and troubled street conditions in downtown SF.

"We’ve had that experience time and again in London," Dodds says, speaking to the Chron. "We want to be less about the doom loop and more about the cinnamon swirl."

Rendering of Saluhall via Ingka Centres

IKEA has now been open in the new shopping center, dubbed Meeting Place, for four weeks without any notable incidents — save for a fire alarm that may have been pulled on Day One. Next to open in the complex will be a top-floor co-working space called Hej! Workshop, which will double as a showroom for IKEA's office-furniture line.

Saluhall will follow in the first quarter of 2024 — and as the Business Times notes, the aim is to have 80% of the food offerings be plant-based.

Dodds tells the Chronicle that his firm is on the hunt for local vendors and "leaders in a particular niche" to occupy the food hall.

Ingka Centres, the IKEA affiliate that has opened shopping centers like this across Europe and Asia, has said from the start that it envisions a different kind of mall experience — one that incorporates entertainment and community uses, and things like cooking classes. This is the company's first shopping center in the U.S.

The only other tenant we've heard was looking at the space was golf pro Rory McIlroy's The Puttery, an upscale, indoor mini-golf concept.

