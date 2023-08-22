- The City of Santa Clara is extending the curfew for next week’s Beyonce concert by an hour, so she can play until 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. It was a foregone conclusion that Bey would have played past 10 p.m., as she broke the curfew in 2016 on her Formation Tour, and in 2018 on the On the Run II Tour with Jay-Z. But this time she has permission. [Bay Area News Group]
- The ballyhooed downtown SF IKEA store has its official grand opening Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., and Hoodline has some exclusive sneak preview photos. The three-floor, 52,000 square-foot IKEA at Fifth and Market streets will have an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting, and then it’s straight to the Swedish meatballs. [Hoodline]
- After Burning Man temporarily closed its entrance gates Monday, they announced Tuesday that those gates will still remain closed until at least 12 noon Wednesday. “DO NOT drive to Gerlach, you will be turned around — there are no rooms available,” an official traffic account tweeted Tuesday morning, and apparently scattered showers and thunderstorms are preventing the floods from drying up. [@bmantraffic via Twitter]
- SFPD paid out $143,000 in overtime costs alone at last month’s Dolores Hill Bomb crackdown where they arrested 81 minors. That’s 1,221 overtime hours overall, and does not even include the cost of the regular pay for the officers. [Mission Local]
- SF Mayor London Breed gave a six-month update on her “Roadmap to San Francisco’s Future” downtown recovery plan, and she hopes Dreamforce, Fleet Week, APEC, and VC-rich AI companies will help bolster the recovery. [KRON4]
- The Castro Safeway is the latest location of the chain to add those security gates around the self-checkout area where you must scan a receipt to exit. [Hoodline]
- There’s this lovely new fountain at Lake Merritt, and it's there to protect the fish from deadly algae outbreaks like we saw last year. Check it out below! [City of Oakland]
Image: Cheryl Guerrero, Hoodline