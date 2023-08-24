The city-sized IKEA store that opened Wednesday on Market Street in San Francisco had to be evacuated midway through its first day — and let's hope this isn't a harbinger of things to come!

City leaders, downtown retailers, and pretty much everyone is hoping for IKEA's success at 945 Market Street, in that six-story mall that has sat vacant since it was completed seven years ago. And we're all hoping that the store isn't plagued with the problems that the Whole Foods a couple blocks up Market had in its first year, prompting it to close in April — or at least that is why the company says it decided to close the store, temporarily.

But there was a snafu on Day One of the IKEA store, as KRON4 reports. Just before 5 p.m., someone pulled the fire alarm or something set off a fire alarm in the store, prompting an SFFD response and a full evacuation of the 52,000-square-foot store.

The SFFD has not said anything further about the reason for the false alarm, and it seems shoppers were allowed back into the store a short time later.

The IKEA store is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and as Hoodline reported Wednesday, the store makes the whole range of IKEA products available for delivery, but the showroom here is "focus[ed] on affordability, sustainability, and small-space living."

The showroom features 27 fully furnished room set-ups.

There is a miniature version of the IKEA Swedish Restaurant that is typically found in IKEA stores, though this one is called Swedish Deli. They are serving Swedish meatballs, as well as plant balls.

