Amid California's crackdown on organized retail theft, state police arrested two men who allegedly were reselling stolen retail merchandise valued at $85,000 at Bay Area flea markets this week.

The investigation, initiated by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in July, was prompted by reports of people selling Victoria's Secret products with intact tags at the Coliseum Flea Market in Oakland, per the Chronicle.

The CHP tracked down the suspects who were later found selling $20,000 worth of stolen Victoria's Secret merchandise at a flea market in Galt, Sacramento County, according to a CHP Facebook post. The suspects were reportedly arrested at a traffic stop, during which officers discovered additional stolen items from various retailers including Lululemon, ULTA Beauty, Sephora, Sunglass Hut, Safeway, and Walgreens.

The suspects were named as two male Oakland residents, Roberto Luna-Varela, 32, and Daniela Cruz Barragan, aged 31, who now face charges, as KPIX reported.

The arrests come amid the ongoing efforts to combat retail theft as Governor Gavin Newsom aims to increase CHP officers' presence to address various crime concerns across the state. According to a release, CHP arrested more than 50 people and recovered more than $60,000 in stolen merchandise in Central Valley earlier this month. And as we previously reported, SFPD arrested three teens and three young adults who were allegedly running a retail burglary ring in San Francisco two weeks ago.

Feature image via CHP.