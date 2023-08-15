Six suspects were arrested for a Thursday robbery of a Lower Pacific Heights retailer, and in the continuation of a troubling trend in teen crime, some of the suspects are 13, 14, and 15 years old.

Last month we noted a recent increase in crimes by teenagers across the Bay Area. Today’s news will only add to that discourse. According to SFPD, an unnamed business on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street was robbed by a “large group” of suspects last Thursday at around 6:15 p.m. Per SFPD, “6 suspects filled large bags with merchandise and fled the store without paying for them.”

On Monday, SFPD announced they’ve made arrests, though their official announcement is unclear on when the arrests took place. It says that “At approximately 7:00 p.m., officers assigned to Mission Station located six suspects that matched the description in the area of 23rd and Capp Streets. The officers detained three of the suspects without incident while the other three suspects fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the officers detained the three suspects in the area of the 24th Street Bart Station.”

Three of the suspects were minors and therefore cannot be named publicly, though SFPD says these three minors are 13, 14, and 15 years old, and they’re now in Juvenile Justice Center custody. The three adults arrested on organized retail theft, burglary, and grand theft charges are 18-year-old Salvador Rivera, 20-year-old Erykah Thomas, and 20-year-old Emoni Thomas,.

SFPD says that during their investigation, they discovered “large bags of merchandise” that they identified as having been stolen from the business in question. It is not noted what that business was, but retailers on that particular block of Fillmore Street include the perfume shop Byredo, ThirdLove lingerie, women’s apparel store L'Appartement Sézane, and a Lululemon location.

While arrests have been made, the investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

