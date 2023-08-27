- Four fatal car crashes across the Bay Area, including two in San Francisco, early Sunday morning left five dead, according to California Highway Patrol. One SF crash killed a pedestrian, and the other was a head-on collision on northbound 101 that killed two passengers. [KNTV]
- Two young people were stabbed in Golden Gate Park around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the middle of a large crowd. Both were hospitalized from non-life-threatening injuries, and they’re expected to survive. [Chronicle]
- And another two people were stabbed during a fight between San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders fans at an In-N-Out Burger in Santa Clara early Saturday, amid a brawl with at least 10 people. [KTVU]
- The flagship Nordstorm’s store in the Westfield mall is closing today — the end of an era. [KGO]
- A 19-year-old Stanford freshman, Asher Hong, was named the 2023 U.S. All-Around Champion at the men’s competition of the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in San Jose Saturday. [KGO]
- A Dublin man who served as CEO of multiple Bay Area software companies — BiteGate, Dinenamics, Neelinfo, and TechPMC — was sentenced to two years in prison for commiting tax fraud and COVID-19 relief fraud to the tune of millions of dollars. [Mercury News]
Feature image via Unsplash/Jeffrey Eisen.