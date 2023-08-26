A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car led authorities on a high-speed chase for nearly six hours Friday before finally surrendering.

The chase started around 3:20 p.m., a Contra Costa County Sheriff deputy attempted to pull over a stolen white Infiniti that was cruising west on state Route 4, according to KPIX (you can watch the live feed here). Instead, the stolen vehicle reportedly sped onto westbound Interstate Highway 80 before moving through Richmond, Albany and Berkeley, and into San Francisco.

By this point, a police helicopter joined the pursuit, and as ground units converged on the stolen Infiniti, it briefly came to a halt on a city street, as the Mercury News reported. A California Highway Patrol officer reportedly anticipated that the driver might attempt to flee the scene, prompting him to release his K-9 partner from the back of his cruiser — however, the driver suddenly accelerated, hitting the dog and several other vehicles. CHP said that the dog suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a vet.

The stolen car then reportedly went back to the Bay Bridge, heading towards the East Bay. In Richmond, the driver abandoned the car near Fleming Avenue and Ells Street and fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex, according to authorities. Police evacuated the apartment, surrounded it, and used loudspeakers to demand that the driver surrender. He finally came out around 9 p.m., CHP said.

Due to his status as a juvenile, the name of the driver has not been disclosed by authorities. But Mercury News reported that he likely faces charges of felony evasion, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Image via Tony Webster, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.