- The first tourist to be identified among the dead in the Maui wildfires was a California woman set to fly home the day after the fires started. Theresa Cook, 72, reportedly tried to flee her hotel in Lahaina on foot and then went missing. [Chronicle]
- Lafayette police on Tuesday arrested a suspect following an alleged armed robbery at a gas station that led to a pursuit, and the suspect turned on to a dead-end road and crashed his vehicle in a drainage canal. The car, investigators say, "was stolen during another armed robbery in neighboring state." [KRON4]
- That evangelical San Jose church, Calvary Chapel, that was one of the worst offenders of COVID public-health policy and was fined $1.2M, continues its legal battles with a new federal lawsuit against Santa Clara County. The church says the county's surveillance of them, as they had maskless indoor services at the height of the pandemic, was "downright Orwellian." [Mercury News]
- A male victim was injured in a stabbing Tuesday evening at 4th and Market streets in San Francisco. [KRON4]
- An 87-year-old Oakland man says that he and his wife were targeted for a home-invasion robbery on Friday because they were Asian, and they ended up locked in their own basement while their home was ransacked. [KTVU]
- A Citibank branch on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland was hit with an armed robbery on Tuesday morning. [East Bay Times]
- State Senator Scott Wiener took a ride on BART Tuesday with BART General Manager Bob Powers in order to tout the fact that the trains are getting safer and more people are, in fact, riding them — around 200,000 per day. [KTVU]
- Downtown Napa now has a dedicated tequila bar, Chispa, which opened Monday, from the team behind popular wine bar Cadet. [Chronicle]
- Rudy Giuliani plans to surrender himself today in the Fulton County, Georgia case involving the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. [New York Times]
Photo via Lafayette PD