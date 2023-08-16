There are shortages across the SF Unified School District as students return to classroom Wednesday, but few as pronounced as at Lincoln High School, where they're lacking teachers for five academic subjects.

Wednesday (today) was back-to-school day for the some 50,000 students in the San Francisco Unified School District. But there’s a profound teacher shortage in the district, with KTVU reporting on Monday that the district has a 25% teacher vacancy rate. And the school most affected may be the Sunset’s Lincoln High School, which KRON4 reports is missing teachers for five academic subjects.

According to KGO, “The principal at Lincoln High School sent a letter to families saying the district cannot hire a teacher for Spanish, English, Math, Biology and Physics.”

District superintendent Matt Wayne acknowledged the problem, and hoped that upcoming teacher housing projects would eventually make the district more attractive to teachers and paraprofessionals. "The city can be expensive," Wayne told KGO. "We are working on having additional teacher housing and making it affordable for teachers to be in the city and work here and support our students."

Though it’s also hard to attract talent when your district is known for massive payroll problems because of a glitchy payroll system. There’s also been a significant uptick in violence at San Francisco schools in the last two academic years, so that doesn’t particularly help recruitment either.

And yes, Lincoln High School is one of those schools the school board tried to rename in 2020 over Abraham Lincoln’s sometimes problematic record with Native Americans. (That effort was shot down, and several school board members recalled.)

Lincoln High is also the alma mater of A Charlie Brown Christmas pianist Vince Guaraldi, former Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers coach Mike Holmgren, and Mr. Robot actor B.D. Wong.

Image: Infodiva B via Yelp