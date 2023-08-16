A new Italian restaurant from the restaurant group behind hit spots like Beretta, A Mano, and The Tailor's Son, called Corzetti, has taken over the space at the corner of Geary and Mason, in the rebranded Hotel G.

Pre-pandemic, the restaurant space at this corner (398 Geary Street), one block from Union Square, was occupied by Ayala, a short-lived, seafood-driven concept from Top Chef alum Melissa Perfit. A few months before COVID hit, we heard that another star chef, French Laundry alum Timothy Hollingsworth, was returning from LA to open a new spot there, after Ayala abruptly closed, but obviously that plan was scrapped.

Now, as Tablehopper reports, Adriano Paganini's Back of the House hospitality group has snagged the space, and a major remodel has already taken place at the hands of ROY Hospitality, and Corzetti is open and taking reservations, within spitting distance of ACT and the Curran.

Chef Tali Missirlian, who had been the chef de cuisine at Tailor's Son, has moved here in the role of executive chef. And the menu is taking its cues from the Ligurian coast — as Tablehopper notes, there's even a Genovese ciuppin on the menu, the stew that inspired SF's classic cioppino.

There is also handkerchief pasta tossed in Genovese pesto, and there are seafood dishes on the menu including a whole branzino, shrimp risotto, and ravioli di pesce. And the Chronicle talked up another unusual pasta, pansotti, which are like dumplings filled with ricotta and bitter greens, served here in a creamy walnut sauce.

The full dinner menu is here, and lunch will be served in the coming weeks as well.

I'll have more info once I actually try the place, and this opening hadn't been on the SFist radar. But Tablehopper also has word on the cocktail side of things, which come from WestBev, a consulting firm cofounded by a Back of the House alum, former Lolinda bar manager Nora Furst.

Bar selections include a Negroni made with house bitters, and some decidedly savory-sounding drinks like a Pizza Spritz (Ambrusco, La Sirene bitter artigianale, oregano, lemon, salt, soda, gilda italiano), and the La Colomba (sungold tomato, Calabrian chili, blanco tequila, grapefruit, mezcal, cappelletti, honey, lime, basil).

Corzetti is now open for dinner 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with daytime hours to come.

Now, if only someone will revive Benjamin Cooper, the stellar upstairs bar with a stealth entrance around the corner in this building, which has been sadly dark since 2020.

Top image: Photo by Michelle Min