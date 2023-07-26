There are two new housing projects for teachers in the SF housing pipeline, including the highly tagged, dilapidated abandoned property at 18th and Mission Streets.

An Outer Sunset teacher housing project is finally expected to open next year, providing housing exclusively for SFUSD educators, though the Chronicle described its life-cycle last year as “20 years of stops and starts.” Let’s hope for a speedier resolution on some new teacher housing developments, as the Chronicle reported Tuesday that two and maybe more teacher housing projects are being added to the San Francisco pipeline, one of which will involve renovating a notorious Mission District eyesore.

Admittedly, the image above does not put a very good face on this project. But Mayor Breed would prefer you focus on the 63-unit development it will become, not what it is now.

“We need more housing across our entire City. San Francisco has been building thousands of new affordable homes and we need to keep pushing for more, including for our educators,” Breed said in a press release announcing the project. “Having our educators be a part of our community instead of having to drive long distances makes our whole public education system stronger. Making housing more affordable is at the center of what we are trying to do to make our City more resilient and welcoming for all.”

The building in question here is 2205 Mission Street, which Mission Local reports will become “some 63 affordable educator condominiums.” The property was purchased by the housing nonprofit Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA) for $6 million in 2017, according to Mission Local, and they’ve finally got the plans and funding to spruce the place up to more like what is seen in the rendering below.

“When 2205 Mission St. came up as an opportunity, it was priced for 100% luxury housing and would have been yet another development changing the neighborhood fabric,” MEDA says on their website. “MEDA looks to create a nine-story, mixed-use building comprising 63 two- and three-bedroom workforce units just for San Francisco-based teachers.”

Another teacher housing development announced Tuesday is what is currently little more than a parking lot at 750 Golden Gate Avenue. That project will be developed by MidPen Housing Corp., and hopes to offer 75 units for educators. Per the Chronicle, that includes teachers plus "paraeducators and early education providers within the San Francisco Unified School District and the San Francisco Community College District.”

The three teacher housing projects together would add 272 units for educators. The school district has a goal of 278 more units on top of that, and to that end, is exploring additional sites in Bayview, Laurel Heights, and the Inner Sunset.

