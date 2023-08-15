- Police activity is causing major traffic jams at Beale and Harrison streets in Rincon Hill, though SFPD has not disclosed what the problem is. KPIX reported at 4:20 p.m. that “The incident also may be impacting freeway traffic” and the “Bay Bridge is currently slow due to reported back-ups on I-80 on ramps and off ramps,” and one Twitter-based news source speculates based on scanner data that “SFFD is attempting to rescue a man who is potentially hanging off the pedestrian overpass near Bryant & Beale.” [KRON4]
- After the January closure of beloved Castro bar Harvey’s, Hoodline broke the news in June that the Beaux team would be taking the place over, and now we learn the new bar will be called ‘Brut.' Hoodline obtained layout drawings of what the new place will look like, and new co-owner Joshua J. Cook tells that site Brut is slated to open in the "late summer or early fall" of 2024. [Hoodline]
- The ongoing SF Department of Building Inspection corruption scandal has taken down another City Hall figure, as Assessment Appeals Board member Yosef Tahbazof resigned after we learned he had a hand in shady loans to building inspector Bernie Curran. Meanwhile in City Hall swamp news, Mission Local reports that former SF Planning commissioner Frank Fung agreed to a $24,000 fine for steering contracts to a company he worked for. [SF Standard]
- Here we go again, as critics of Alameda County DA Pamela Price critics have filed their “notice of intent” for a recall campaign, though they’ll still need 93,000 signatures to get the recall measure on the ballot. [KRON4]
- A cyberattack on the real estate listing service Rapattoni is wreaking havoc for Bay Area realtors and their ability to schedule open houses and update prices. [Chronicle]
- A self-driving Cruise vehicle got stuck in wet concrete Tuesday in the Western Addition, because it didn’t realize it was driving into freshly poured concrete. [SFGate]
