- A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle early Monday on Cathedral Hill, at the intersection of Franklin and Eddy streets. The collision happened around 5:40 a.m. and the driver remained on the scene. [KRON4]
- The suspected shooter in Saturday's deadly mass shooting in Southern California has been identified by police as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. A 26-year-old who works at his family's dance studio in Alhambra is being hailed as a hero for wrestling Tran's weapon away from him in a second attempted shooting. [New York Times]
- Harvey's, an anchor institution in the Castro for 27 years at the corner of 18th and Castro streets, closed on Sunday, and a manager cited pandemic impacts for the closure. [Hoodline]
- San Francisco firefighters rescued two people from a cliff at Fort Funston Sunday evening, just a week after a large concrete structure fell off an unstable bluff in the area and tumbled to the beach. [KTVU]
- There was a 3.7M earthquake in Santa Clara County just before 6 a.m. Monday morning, centered northeast of San Martin, near Morgan Hill. [KRON4]
- Spots all over the Bay Area experienced very high winds on Sunday, and the National Weather Service had a Wind Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. today. [NBC Bay Area]
- ACE train service is running again through Niles Canyon after it was halted last week due to landslides. [KTVU]
- Amazon announced a couple hundred more layoffs in the Bay Area last week, including eliminated 104 jobs in San Francisco. [Bay Area News Group]
- "Activist" hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a multi-billion-dollar stake in Salesforce, and rep for the firm says they "look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature." [KPIX]
