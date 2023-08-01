It's about time, and maybe it's just a sign of the times that the very queer-friendly and fluid younger generation demands such spaces everywhere, but Outside Lands will, for the first time in its history, feature a queer dance space this year hosted by Hard French, Oasis, and FAKE and GAY.

Today's the day that all the set times were released for Outside Lands 2023 — you can see them here or on the Outside Lands app. And yes, Janelle Monae's set partly conflicts with WILLOW's, and on Sunday you will have to choose between ODESZA and The 1975.

But an intriguing new venue appears on the schedule this year, and it's called Dolores' — I guess in a nod to that other park? It's located on the Polo Field opposite the main Lands End stage, in the corner where there's been a Heineken-sponsored stage in the past. (This year, Heineken Silver is sponsoring a beer garden nearby.)

Organizers of the fest say it's a "new open-air dance space," and each day it's being hosted by a different local LGBTQ club. Dolores' will be "celebrating the queer and trans communities and the DIY spaces so vital to San Francisco nightlife!", the organizers say, and the lineups are curated by FAKE and GAY (Friday), Oasis (Saturday), and Hard French (Sunday), featuring artists, DJs and drag performances.

Among the highlights scheduled at Dolores' will be Latina pop twins Nina Sky doing a DJ set at 3 p.m. Friday; FAKE and GAY DJ Beverly Chills at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Oasis's Reparations drag show on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.; Rupaul queen Adore Delano headlining a Princess drag show starting at 6:15 on Saturday; and the Hard French crew featuring Brown Amy, CarrieOnDisco, and Oscar on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Separate, dedicated dance spaces have generally been very in-demand at Outside Lands — the SOMA dance tent was only added in 2021 and was immediately jam-packed most days at the last two festivals, leading to a long line to get in.

Having a second dance space, this one open-air and queer-focused, is a smart move, and no doubt Dolores' will attract a line to get in as well.

The programming at Dolores' ends early each day in deference to the main-stage act — the latest set is Beverly Chills on Friday, who will end her DJ set at 8:30 p.m. And it's likely you'll need to commit early and stay put if you want to see those drag shows on Saturday, given it will be limited capacity in there.

Other changes to the festival map this year includes the combining of the former GastroMagic stage with the Cocktail Magic area — it's all just called Cocktail Magic, and it will be located over near the main entrance gate. Also over there will be the new GA+ bathroom/lounge area — this year's ticket tiers included this extra tier of not-quite-VIP.

The Wine Lands tent will move this year to the wooded area where Cocktail Magic typically has been stationed. See this year's festival map here, and below.

Top image: @sadgayboi/FAKE and GAY