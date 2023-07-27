Graphic video of SFPD shooting a man in Bayview Wednesday afternoon has been posted to social media, and it does appear the victim was pointing a gun at officers. He’s since been identified as a 41-year-old San Francisco man.

News broke late Wednesday afternoon that SFPD officers shot a man in Bayview at Catalina Street and Fairfax Avenue, though at the time we knew little more than that evidence markers had been placed next to bullet casings as police investigated. SFPD then sent out a press release at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday night saying that two plainclothes officers were making an arrest, and that “During the arrest a second male, unrelated to the arrest, approached and engaged these officers. Two uniformed officers arrived in a marked patrol vehicle and contacted the second male, who was armed with what appeared to be a firearm.”

But the Chronicle unearthed video of the incident on Twitter, which is embedded below. We should warn you this is a very graphic video of a chaotic scene where a man is shot and killed.

The video is grainy, but yes, the suspect certainly appears to be pointing something at officers. Officers are shouting at the wandering man to “Put your hands up!,” while he shouts back at them. At least one person standing by can be heard yelling “Don’t shoot him,” though at least eight shots are fired at him, and he immediately collapses.

The man shot dead yesterday by police in Bayview has been identified. https://t.co/WRFJnI0MZC pic.twitter.com/UcmTChPiG6 — Mission Local (@MLNow) July 27, 2023

Mission Local has identified the victim as 41-year-old Ryant Bluford of San Francisco. NBC Bay Area adds that “Community activists said Wednesday evening that the person who was shot was someone who kept to himself and may have had mental health issues”

KGO has video of the SFPD press conference held shortly after the shooting, seen above. "The second male appeared to be armed with a firearm,” SFPD public information officer Robert Rueca said at the conference. “How it was displayed, or how it was seen, we are not specifying at this time” (Rueca may not have been aware there was already video of the incident on social media.)

The Bay Area News Group reminds us that as with all SF police shootings, there will be an SFPD town hall meeting on the matter within ten days. And per a 2020 law, state AG Rob Bonta will also investigate any police shootings in a California jurisdiction.

This remains an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: Allegedly Armed Suspect Shot By SFPD Officer After Hours-Long Standoff in Glen Park Neighborhood Friday Afternoon [SFist]

Image: Google Street View