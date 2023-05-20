San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) authorities have confirmed that an officer fatally shot an allegedly armed burglary suspect Friday afternoon after an hours-long standoff in SF’s Glen Park neighborhood Friday.

The confrontation occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. at 145 Bosworth Street, following reports of an armed individual apparently entering a market with an open container of alcohol and a handgun, according to Mission Local. As Mission Local reported, the suspect also “snorted what appeared to be cocaine” before the shooting happened.

According to SFPD, an employee of the targeted business managed to escape the premises and alerted law enforcement. Responding officers arrived at the scene and initiated negotiations with the suspect. However, the individual in question, who remains unidentified at this time, reportedly refused to comply with police directives for approximately three and a half hours, ABC7 reported.

SFPD said the situation took an unexpected turn during the negotiation process, and an officer shot the suspect. The suspect, critically injured, was reportedly taken to a local hospital and succumbed to the injuries sustained. They were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to ABC7.

Multiple agencies — the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, SFPD's Internal Affairs Division, the Department of Police Accountability, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner — are now conducting thorough investigations into the incident. Local authorities have also announced that a town hall meeting will be convened within the next ten days for community members.

KTVU's Elissa Harrington also reported that an autonomous vehicle drove through the crime scene, breaking the police tape, which allowed other vehicles to begin driving through the scene.

An autonomous vehicle just drove through police tape at a crime scene in San Francisco. 😬 Now a bunch of cars are driving through the area that was supposed to be sealed off. pic.twitter.com/grnW6r4opw — Elissa Harrington (@EHarringtonTV) May 20, 2023

Feature image via Google Street View.