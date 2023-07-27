- A woman who is nine months pregnant was shot in Oakland Wednesday night. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 77th Avenue and International Boulevard, and the woman was found shot in the chest — but she and her unborn baby are listed in stable condition. [KTVU]
- Also, a man was fatally shot early Thursday in Oakland's Eastlake neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. at Seventh Avenue and International Boulevard. [East Bay Times]
- A person was found fatally stabbed inside an apartment Wednesday in San Mateo, and the case is under investigation. [KPIX]
- San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto was on KPIX this morning discussing the recent deployment of deputies to combat the fentanyl crisis. [KPIX]
- The San Francisco Unified School District is being sued over a childhood sexual abuse claim from 2004-5 involving a former Lowell High School teacher and counselor, Harlan Edelman, who died in 2018. [Bay City News]
- The California Attorney General's Office is investigating Tesla over the safety of its Autopilot feature, and its marketing. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was another congressional subcommittee hearing about aliens this morning, and two former military men and one former intelligence officer gave some alarming testimony, but still had no new evidence to show. [KPIX]
- The merch for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour went on sale this morning at Levi's Stadium, a day before her first show here, and hundreds of fans were camped out and lined up just to get first dibs. [KRON4]
Photo by Sean Boyd on Unsplash