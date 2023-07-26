- SF Mayor London Breed signed the city's $14.6B, two-year budget today at a ceremony at City Hall. The budget allows for hiring 220 new police officers, and will fund 600 new shelter beds, 1,055 new permanent housing placements, and 1,650 rapid re-housing placements for the newly homeless. [KPIX]
- A woman driving in the Oakland hills narrowly escaped getting carjacked Friday morning, and dash-cam video shows how things played out. A white Dodge Charger driving ahead of the woman on Skyline Blvd. stopped and tried to block the road, two armed individuals ran out toward her, and she quickly sped off around their car. [KTVU]
- Residents in the Bayview District were being told to avoid the area of Fairfax Avenue and Catalina Street today due to police activity, after an apparent fatal police shooting. News footage shows evidence markers next to likely bullet casings on the ground. [NBC Bay Area]
- The CHP is investigating a car-to-car freeway shooting on Highway 24 in Lafayette, after which one of the cars was involved in a collision with a third, uninvolved car. [KRON4]
- Lawyers for the Coalition on Homelessness have filed a new court complaint alleging that the City of San Francisco is violating a court order banning sweeps of homeless encampments. [Chronicle]
- Mayor Breed has said that out of 115 people cited or arrested for drug use amid a Tenderloin/Mission crackdown, none has accepted services from the city, but Mission Local has looked into what the actual offers look and sound like. [Mission Local]
- The Westfield logos have already come off the San Francisco Centre mall, after the company decided to default on its mortgage and walk away from its ownership last month. [SFGate]
- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up, bizarrely, at a press conference today, later saying he is "fine," but it sure looked like a possible mini-stroke, or something. [CNN]
- And the great Sinead O'Connor is dead at age 56, and no cause of death was provided. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo by Eric Broder Van Dyke/Getty Images