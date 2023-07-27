- Senator Dianne Feinstein got visibly confused again during a Senate Appropriations Committee vote Thursday, launching into a speech when she was simply supposed to say ‘Aye.’ The embarrassing video is seen below. As Feinstein rambles during a simple roll call vote, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) keeps telling her “Just say ‘aye,’” which Murray has to do three times before Feinstein is able to say ‘aye.’ [CNN]
- Today’s 49ers training camp saw quarterback Brock Purdy publicly throwing a football for the first time since tearing a ligament in his elbow in the NFC Championship Game, though he went 3-10 with an interception. Can Purdy start for the season opener on September 10? When asked, Purdy demurred and said, “We haven’t had any conversation like that. It’s ‘Hey, how can I be great today?’ Let’s get these reps. Let’s get these mental reps. And let’s continue to grow.” [ESPN]
- The city of Hayward says its computer network has been restored after a cyberattack this month, which we now know was a ransomware attack. The city’s online systems are apparently all working again, with the minor exceptions of water bill payments and library services that are "not fully functional or remain down." [KPIX]
- City of San Jose workers may vote August 1 on whether to go on strike, which would create quite a mess at city facilities like libraries and the airport. [Hoodline]
- President Biden has nominated Alameda County Judge Eumi Lee to the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, to fill the role of Judge William Orrick III. [Chronicle]
- If you missed the Tony-winning Hadestown at the Orpheum last summer, it’s returning for a six-night engagement in September. [Broadway SF]
Image: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 27, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)