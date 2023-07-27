Cocktail and snack spot The Snug in Pacific Heights is getting a sister seafood restaurant, Little Shucker, which opens to the public next week, on August 3.

It's good to see things opening up once again, and this late summer and fall may prove to be the best season for restaurant and bar openings in half a decade. Coming up next week we have Little Shucker, a raw bar serving wine, low-ABV cocktails, and everything from oysters to lobster rolls.

The Snug team first teased this project a year ago, taking over the space at 2016 Fillmore Street (at Pine, three block downhill from The Snug) that was previously home to The Grove.

Heading up the kitchen will be Adrian Garcia, who comes with Michelin-star-kitchen experience at both Benu and Quince.

There will be seafood towers, crudos, oysters on the half shell, salads, dips, and at least a few larger-format items, like a whole roasted branzino, as Eater reports. There will also be caviar service, some miso bone marrow baked oysters, and an upscale-meets-casual vibe — perhaps akin to Leo's Oyster Bar downtown.

Photo via Bread & Butter PR

Wine selections will veer more toward the traditional rather than the "natural," though managing partner Liv Ringo tells Eater, "There will be the occasional orange [wine] sprinkled in."

The team — Ringo, Shane Matthews, Zack Schwab, and Jacob Racusin — has learned a lot about the neighborhood after opening The Snug, they say.

And they acknowledge that price point, especially when you're serving seafood, is likely going to come with some sticker shock — but this is just how the business is these days, and they hope to make it worth you dollars.

"My biggest realization as both a restaurant owner and a consumer,” said Schwab, speaking to the Chronicle last year, “is that you have to offer something unique that can justify the prices we simply have to charge to stay afloat as a restaurant in this city."

Little Shucker debuts August 3, and will be open thenceforth from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for lunch, happy hour, and dinner, Wednesday through Sunday. The reservation book opens at noon on August 1, on Resy.

Little Shucker - Opening August 3 at 2016 Fillmore Street