- A two-alarm fire at a single-family home in SF's Sunset District Thursday night brought 60 firefighters to work, and it has now been contained. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at 1242 19th Avenue, and the fire was successfully kept from spreading to adjoining structures, with one firefighter and one community member sustaining injuries. [SFFD/Twitter]
- All southbound lanes of I-280 were shut down Friday morning in South San Francisco following an injury accident. The collision occurred around 6:25 a.m. just north of Westborough Boulevard in South San Francisco. [KPIX]
- Taylor Swift doesn't go on until 8 p.m. tonight and the parking lot at Levi's Stadium doesn't open until 2 p.m. but you know some eager fans will be lined up. The gates to the stadium itself open at 4:30 p.m., and it's the same for Saturday's show. [KRON4]
- Senator Dianne Feinstein is flying home to San Francisco today, as Congress's annual August recess begins. This follows an incident Thursday in which she appeared confused during an Appropriations Committee vote. [Chronicle]
- Three suspects in a car who were evading arrest on Thursday got into a crash at 19th Avenue and Judah Street around 6:22 p.m., and after crashing into another car, the driver of the suspect car fled the scene, but the other two were arrested. [KRON4]
- The SFPD announced Thursday that 26-year-old Lynell Peterson of Sacramento was recently arrested for a September 2022 homicide that took place on the 5000 block of 3rd Street. [KRON4]
- Three anti-trans protesters interrupted, or tried to interrupt, a Drag Queen Story Hour at the Los Gatos Public Library on Thursday. [Bay Area News Group]