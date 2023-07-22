- All lanes on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge was reopened on Saturday morning around 7 a.m. after being closed for almost 17 hours due to an emergency situation (that we briefly covered Friday). The California Highway Patrol had been responding to a man experiencing a mental health crisis who had climbed over the railing on Friday around 2 p.m., but negotiators were able to get him down after talks through the night. And one man who was stuck in all that traffic started playing tennis. [Mercury News / KRON4]
- It’s SF Marathon weekend, and KRON4 has a list of all the road closures you can expect in the city. The two-day schedule of races, including a 5K to a full marathon, is expecting to see thousands of runners.
- In downtown SF news, the site next to the Salesforce Transit Center, where a 61-story tower was planned and approved in 2021 but has never been built, is up for sale. The sellers, real estate developer Hines, are hoping that some other company can complete the project, which was supposed to be the fourth-tallest structure in the city with 165 condos, 189-room luxury hotel, and more than 300,000 square feet of office and retail space. [SF Biz Times]
- A Nevada woman who confessed to hiring a hitman for $5,000 in bitcoin to kill her ex-husband while he was traveling in Chico has been sentenced to five years in jail. The website she used was a “scam,” according to prosecutors. [KPIX]
- A new report by California's Attorney General's Office showed that "ghost guns" have been surging in the state. The report found that law enforcement seizures of guns without serial numbers rose 16-fold over the last decade, from fewer than 1,300 in the early 2010s to over 20,000 in both 2021 and 2022. [Chronicle]
- The trial for the group of Antioch Police Department officers over their alleged racist texts, falsification of evidence, and brutality began Friday, and the outgoing Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford will not be testifying. [KTVU]
- California saw major hiring gains in June, with 9,200 new jobs in the Bay Area which represented about 80% of all job gains in the state, according to new reports. [Mercury News]
- Oakland Police Department are investigating after a double shooting involving a juvenile victim took place Friday evening. [KTVU]
Image via Unsplash/Joshua Sortino.