- Around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, traffic on the lower deck of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge was brought to a halt as the California Highway Patrol responded to a person in the midst of a mental health crisis. It looks like the traffic is still backed up according to Twitter, and there has been no update on when it will be reopened. [Chronicle / Twitter]
- Human remains were discovered in Alameda near the Bay Farm Island Bridge on Thursday, the Alameda Police Department said. Police officers responded to a call about an unknown object found on the shoreline when they realized that it was human remains, but no other information has been released yet. [KRON4]
- As another weekend heat wave bears down on the Bay Area and smoke from the Flat Fire in southern Oregon continues to drift in, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended the “Spare the Air” alert through Saturday due to expected unhealthy levels of smog. Stay inside if you can, the agency advised. [Mercury News]
- In a friendly update, Levi’s Stadium reversed course and will now allow Taylor Swift fans to wear friendship bracelets to the concert. Swifties really are so powerful. [Mercury News]
- And in more Taylor Swift news, apparently Santa Clara hotels are almost all booked for next weekend’s Taylor Swift's concerts, but there might be a few rooms still available. [ABC7]
- If you’re traveling in the East Bay this weekend, be aware that Eastbound Interstate 80 — between state Highway 4 in Hercules and Cummings Skyway in Crockett — will be under construction and closed from Friday night after 9 p.m., until Monday morning, no later than 5 a.m. [KNTV]
- Tesla is recalling approximately 16,000 of its vehicles due to malfunctioning seatbelts — close to 1% of Tesla Model S and X vehicles from 2021 to 2023. [SFGATE]
