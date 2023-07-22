Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 7:00 PM Venue: Oakland Arena Date: Monday, August 28, 2023, 8:00 PM Venue: Chase Center in San Francisco Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez

Get ready for a remarkable musical experience like never before, as Sam Smith is coming to conquer the Bay Area! The Grammy-and-Oscar-winning singer-songwriter will mesmerize fans with their Gloria Tour at the Oakland Arena on August 27 and Chase Center in San Francisco on August 28.

Sam Smith's journey on their Gloria tour marks an exciting and unprecedented moment in the world of music. With the release of the single "Unholy" in collaboration with German singer Kim Petras, Smith and Petras became the first openly non-binary and transgender musicians, respectively, to achieve a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

In February 2023, the duo claimed the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, making Sam Smith the first openly non-binary artist and Kim Petras the first openly transgender artist to win a major-category Grammy. The Gloria World Tour, which kicked off in April, is scheduled to take over stages across Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania.

Don't miss the chance to be part of a historic moment. Jessie Reyez will also grace the stage with her powerful presence. The Canadian singer and songwriter has enjoyed tremendous success with numerous awards and nominations under her belt, such as the R&B/Soul Recording of the Year at the 2019 and 2020 Juno Awards, and the nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

With the show approaching fast, grab a ticket now from Ticketmaster!

Mark your calendars and get ready to join Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez for a transcendent musical experience in the Bay Area that promises to leave a lasting impression. Hurry and grab your tickets to ensure you don't miss out on this monumental event!