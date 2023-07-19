It’s that time of year again. Bad air quality season, that is.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) issued an air quality advisory for Wednesday afternoon and evening as the “Flat Fire” continues to blaze in southwestern Oregon amid the West Coast heat wave.

Smoke from the wildfire, which broke out in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in Oregon on Saturday, is forecast to drift south over the Bay Area by Wednesday afternoon.

BAAQMD warned residents to anticipate hazy conditions, and that those residing at higher elevations in the East Bay, North Bay, and Santa Clara Valley regions may also experience the smell of smoke.

⚠️ An air quality advisory is in effect today, July 19.



Smoke from the #FlatFire in Oregon may impact the Bay Area this afternoon and evening. Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible at higher elevations. Air quality is not expected to be unhealthy. pic.twitter.com/rGOxKFDqwg — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) July 19, 2023

In light of the situation, officials are urging individuals, especially those with health conditions, to take the usual necessary precautions, according to KRON4. Those who detect smoke in the air are strongly encouraged to remain indoors, if possible, with windows and doors securely closed. Additionally, setting air conditioners and car vent systems to recirculated air mode can help minimize exposure.

The agency stopped short of issuing a Spare the Air alert, however, because pollutant levels aren’t expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard, it said.The Flat Fire is up to nearly 13,000 acres, with 0% containment, according to reports from the U.S. Forest Service.

Aerial view of the Flat Fire via Inciweb.