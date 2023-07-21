A case that had appeared to have gone cold has heated up for San Francisco police, as they just arrested two suspects in a June 2022 Lower Haight Shooting. But DA Brooke Jenkins has released one of the suspects, “pending further investigation."

It’s been just over 12 months since a 20-year-old man was shot and killed on the Lower Haight alley Rose Street. And we’ve heard little of the case since, except that the victim’s name is Carlos Discua. But SFPD feels they’ve made some sort of breakthrough, as the Chronicle reports they announced they arrested two suspects for that shooting, and both suspects now face homicide charges. Or do they?

⚠️ UPDATE ⚠️



Two arrests have been made in this incident. Investigators identified the two suspects as, 35 yo. Kameron Kaywood, and a 25 yo. Delvon Carter. ➡️ https://t.co/XVfi83iuQV pic.twitter.com/o1NK4NAx0h — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) July 21, 2023

The department said in a 10:47 a.m. Friday release (and the above 11:27 a.m. tweet) that “Through the course of the investigation investigators identified two suspects, 35-year-old male, Kameron Kaywood, and 25-year-old male, Delvon Carter. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain no bail arrest warrants in violation of homicide.”

Kaywood was already in Contra Costa County’s Martinez Detention Facility on an unrelated crime. So SFPD issued a warrant detainer on him, for if or when he’s ever released. That’s simple enough.

The victim's mother says she's left in limbo after hearing that authorities released the person of interest due to insufficient evidence. https://t.co/dfUmBxHgui — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) July 21, 2023

But things have apparently gone sideways with the case against Delvon Carter. The SF Standard reports that Carter was released from custody, perhaps even before that police press release and tweet were sent out. DA Brooke Jenkins’s office cited insufficient evidence, and says Carter was "discharged at this time pending further investigation."

The victim’s family is flabbergasted. "I got upset and we were on the phone for over an hour with them explaining the legalities,” Discua’s mother Karla Ramos told the Standard. “Which I understand, but then again don't because why would you go through all this just to let him back out?"

So clearly this investigation is, well, ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: SF Man Fatally Shot In Lower Haight [SFist]

Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks during a news conference on October 31, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Jenkins announced state level charges against David Wayne DePape who attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, after breaking into their home. DePape is being charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to a public official and their family. The U.S. attorney has also filed federal charges against DePape. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)