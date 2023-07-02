The rescue occurred at Marshall's Beach, just southwest of Baker’s Beach at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge, according to a statement released by the San Francisco Fire Department on Twitter.

Authorities received a distress call Saturday afternoon about the discovery of a critically injured, unconscious individual on the beach, according to KPIX. San Francisco firefighters assessed the situation and called in a California Highway Patrol helicopter to get the person for medical attention. The paramedic helicopter (H-30), based at Napa airport, was dispatched at 3:12 p.m.

The victim, who reportedly had critical injuries, was airlifted to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, highway patrol spokesman Shaun Boyeau said.

CLIFF RESCUE MARSHALS BEACH



1 PERSON FOUND UNCONSCIOUS ON THE BEACH#SFFD COASTAL RESCUE CREWS WITH #SFFD HELICOPTER RESCUE TECHNICIANS WITH @CHP_HQ PARAMEDIC HELICOPTER H30



THE VICTIM WAS RESCUED AND TAKEN TO THE TRAUMA CENTER



INCIDENT COMMANDER B/CHIEF STYLES… pic.twitter.com/iWtxTYwDCp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 2, 2023

The identity and current condition of the injured individual have not been disclosed to the public, and the circumstances leading to the individual's injuries remain unclear.

The Golden Gate Bridge occasionally witnesses these kinds of incidents due to its proximity to steep cliffs and rugged terrain.