- BART has reopened restrooms at its Embarcadero and Downtown Berkeley stations after nearly two decades of closure since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. This move is part of an ongoing effort by BART to gradually reopen restrooms at its underground stations to the public. [KTVU]
- Hundreds of skiers are celebrating the Fourth of July on the slopes up in Tahoe, and wearing everything from shorts to tutus. [Mercury News]
- And speaking of Tahoe, a small fixed-wing airplane crashed into the water in Lake Tahoe’s Rubicon Bay on Saturday, and both passengers were saved by nearby civilians on boats although one suffered a serious head injury. [KCRA]
- Two Placer County Sheriff department officers were arrested within 48 hours on sexual misconduct crimes — one facing allegations of forcible rape and sodomy of an intoxicated individual, and the other arrested on suspicion of soliciting prostitution. [SFGATE]
- The East Bay Regional Parks District has warned that some regional lakes, including Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore and Lake Chabot in Castro Valley, are in the midst of a toxic algae bloom and there’s no water activity allowed. [KTVU]
- Even Lake Temescal in Oakland and Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area in Fremont have higher algae levels and swimming, boating, and fishing are banned there. [KTVU]
- A man in San Diego pretended that his mother was alive for more than 30 years in order to collect over $800,000 in her benefits from the government, as a crime that federal prosecutors say “is believed to be the longest-running and largest fraud of its kind in this district.” [SFGATE]
Image of Rubicon Bay via Unsplash/Carter Canedy.