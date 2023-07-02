San Francisco experienced two separate shootings in opposite corners of the city, Chinatown and the Bayview, late Saturday night.

The first shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in SF’s Chinatown neighborhood, near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Pacific Street, as KNTV reported. A 33-year-old man was wounded in the incident, but his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The victim received medical attention from first responders at the scene and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital. The circumstances surrounding this shooting are currently under investigation, including the motive and the events leading up to the incident.

Later that evening, another shooting reportedly unfolded in the Bayview District, this time fatally. Authorities responded to a call at Third Street and Kirkwood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. where they discovered a male victim who had been shot. Despite life-saving efforts, the individual sadly succumbed to his injuries on-scene.

Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the incident, and investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are leading, according to ABC7. No arrests had been made yet as of Sunday morning.

Image via Google Street View.