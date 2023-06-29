- As a reminder, the Golden Gate Bridge fare is going up on Saturday, July 1, by $1.10 for Pay-As-You-Go drivers, but just 35 cents for most other drivers. This was approved years ago and is not part of state Senator Scott Wiener’s proposed recent bridge toll hike proposal. You can see the toll increases by vehicle type here. [Examiner]
- Pier 39 is getting a sea lion educational center pop-up, to be operated by Sausalito’s Marine Mammal Center. Fun fact: Those sea lions didn’t start showing up there until 1989! That and other wild information about the sea lions will be shared at an educational pop-up booth with Marine Mammal Center experts on hand. [Chronicle]
- The former Sonoma County resident “Influencer Mom” Katie Sorenson was sentenced to 90 days in jail for faking her own children’s kidnapping and blaming a Latino couple. Though it’s a 90-day jail sentence, Sorenson is eligible to serve 60 of those days on a work-release program. [KPIX]
- PG&E is seeking a $7 billion loan from the feds to bolster their power capacity, put more lines underground, build new lines, and increase voltage to meet electricity demands. [Wall Street Journal]
- DA Brooke Jenkins will not charge the suspect with murder in the June 22 Powell Street BART fatal shooting of SF resident Ataviayan Barfield, because the DA’s office says they are “unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury that (Daveon) Crawford is guilty of murder." [Examiner]
- Another judge was robbed in Oakland, as retired Alameda Superior Judge Gloria Rhynes was robbed at gunpoint in Oakland too. [Hoodline]
Image: California sea lions are known for their intelligence, playfulness, and noisy barking. (Getty Images)