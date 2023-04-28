- Social media influencer and former Sonoma resident Katie Sorensen was found guilty on Thursday of making a false report of a crime — when she falsely accused an innocent Latino couple from Petaluma of attempted to abduct her two children from a parking lot in 2020 — according to authorities. Two of the "mom influencer's" Instagram videos alleging the kidnapping went viral, but the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office determined the claim was fake and convicted her on the single count. [Chronicle]
- Following the fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 280 in San Mateo County on Saturday afternoon, the 24-year-old driver of the wrong-way car is facing felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence of drugs. The San Mateo County District Attorney said the driver was discovered lying naked in a grass field, 150 yards away from the crash site, after attempting to hide. [KTVU]
- Payment company Visa has put its 190,000-square-foot headquarters up for sublease in downtown San Francisco — but not because of the switch to remote work and SF’s “doom loop.” The company has planned since 2019 to relocate its main office from One Market Plaza (where the space has been listed) to a just-built 13-story office tower at the Mission Rock project. [Chronicle]
- An inmate at Dublin’s Santa Rita jail died Thursday afternoon in the jail's medical unit Thursday about 40 minutes reportedly being unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff's office said Friday. The inmate had been in the jail for about a month. [Mercury News]
- Severely restrictive abortion legislation failed to advance in two conservative-dominated states — South Carolina and Nebraska — on Thursday. Abortion still remains legal in both until 22 weeks of pregnancy, showing some Republican fear of backlash to abortion bans. [SFGate]
- With the sixth Warriors-Kings game Friday at 5:30, the Warriors' aim is to clinch victory in this first-round playoff series on their home court — and they might face the Lakers next. [ABC7]
- Since Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter, the company has not rejected any government demands and has been providing information as per their requests, as indicated by their self-reported data. [Rest of World]
