- The Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling against the Biden administration's plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 of student loan debt, with the conservative majority saying the administration overstepped. In a dissent, Justice Elena Kagan said the court was the one overstepping, and that the Executive and Legislative branches had acted within their authority. [SCOTUS / New York Times]
- President Biden is going to address the nation on the topic of student loan debt, and there may be some new strategy for offering protection to borrowers whose loans are coming due. A White House source said Biden's remarks would focus on Republicans as the villains here. [New York Times]
- The Supreme Court also ruled, 6-3, in favor of a Colorado web designer and her right to refuse service to a gay couple who contracted with her to create a wedding website. The case is a do-over of the Masterpiece Cake Shop case from five years ago, with the court this time broadly ruling, for the first time, that refusing service to a protected class of people is a form of speech. [Associated Press]
- Apple just bought a 161,000-square-foot office building in Cupertino, two miles from its main headquarters, at a $30 million loss to the seller. [Bay Area News Group]
- Flight delays and cancellations continue at SFO as United Airlines is still dealing with major snafus that began earlier this week. [KTVU]
- Yosemite National Park has been very, very crowded recently. [Chronicle]
- Healdsburg's Veterans Memorial Beach — with a swimming hole created by a temporary dam on the Russian River — is reopening today for the first time in four years. [KPIX]
- Bizarrely, there is now an Avengers musical-theater show, Rogers: The Musical, playing at Disneyland, which is about the life of Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Jesse Collins