- 22-year-old Javier Campos, the person of interest in the Mission District shooting ten days ago that injured nine people, pleaded not guilty Friday morning to charges related to his Santa Cruz County arrest. Campos has warrants from multiple agencies, but he still has not been charged with any crime related to the SF shooting, or to the Oakland music video shooting he's been linked to from January. [East Bay Times]
- Two people were killed and three were injured in a reportedly "random" shooting at the campground of the Beyond Wonderland music festival at Washington's Gorge Amphitheater Saturday night. The suspect was apprehended and the second day of the festival was canceled as a result. [Variety]
- KGO/ABC 7 weekend news anchor Liz Kreutz just announced she is leaving the station to pursue an "exciting opportunity" elsewhere, but she won't say where. [Chronicle]
- Four people were displaced by an early Monday morning fire in East Oakland, on the 2400 block of East 22nd Street. [East Bay Times]
- The California statewide reparations task force is getting ready to submit its final report by the end of the month. [KQED]
- Draymond Green is reportedly declining the Warriors' $27.5 million player option and entering free agency. [KPIX]
- Anti-vaccine Democrat Robert Kennedy Jr. is creating a headache for Joe Biden with his long-shot presidential bid. [New York Times]
Photo: Noah Boyer