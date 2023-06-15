22-year-old Javier Campos, who was arrested Wednesday night in Santa Cruz County, has been named as a person of interest in Friday night's shooting that injured nine people in the Mission District. And the Oakland homicide that authorities said he was connected to turns out to be the January killing of a young man at a music video shoot, during another mass-shooting event.

Earlier this week, Campos was named as a person of interest in the June 9 shooting, and police said he was a Sureños gang member from San Francisco who also had a warrant for an Oakland homicide. As Bay Area News Group now reports, that homicide was the January 23 shooting of 18-year-old Mario Navarro. Navarro was one of five people shot during a music video shoot at an East Oakland gas station — a shootout took place amid a gathering for 40 to 50 people, allegedly involving multiple gunmen. (That shootout also took place the same day as a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, with both events being characterized as mass shootings.)

In early March, we learned that one suspect, identified as Brian Cruz, was arrested on suspicion of Navarro's murder. But apparently Oakland police believe Campos was involved as well, and may also have been one of the gunmen that day.

Campos is currently being held at the Santa Cruz County jail on suspicion of the Oakland murder.

It remains unclear whether San Francisco police have evidence to suggest that Campos fired the gun that injured nine people at a block party last Friday on 24th Street in the Mission District. He was named as a person of interest, police said, because a vehicle seen fleeing the scene was linked to him.

All nine victims survived the shooting, but at least one was still listed in critical condition earlier this week.

Mission Local linked Campos to a YouTube account on which he has posted multiple songs and videos under his rapper alias Boogang J.Baby, one of which is below.



According to Mission Local, Campos grew up partly in Richmond, California, and his father had "deep roots in the Mission." Both Campos's father and step-brother were killed in separate incidents in 2012.

On Monday, Mission Local was alerted to an Instagram account under the name boogangj.baby on which there was a story posted that appeared to be bragging about the Friday shooting. It said, "Imma make sure them n**** neva post up on that block again," and included a link to a song titled "Murder Alley."

Anyone with information about Friday's shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with "SFPD."

