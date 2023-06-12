The SFPD is on the hunt for a person of interest whom they've identified by a connection to a vehicle seen fleeing the scene of a shooting in the Mission District Friday that left nine people injured.

The brazen mass shooting, which took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue, happened during a block party celebrating the sixth anniversary of clothing story Dying Breed. In total nine people were injured, including a 19-year-old woman and seven men ages 22, 23, 25, 27, 29, 34 and 35.

Police have identified Javier Campos, an alleged Sureños gang member from San Francisco, as a person of interest in the case. As the Chronicle reports, the SFPD has connected Campos with a vehicle and license plate seen on surveillance video fleeing the scene — a Mercedes with the plate 9BPT146.

Campos is said to have "numerous" outstanding warrants in both San Mateo and Alameda counties, including one for a homicide in Oakland. The details of the homicide have not been reported.

The shooting appeared to be targeted, though it remains unclear if any of the injured victims were the intended targets.

As the Associated Press reports, while police initially said all nine victims were expected to survive, one victim remained in critical condtition at SF General as of Saturday. And there remains one victim whose name and gender have not been disclosed.

Dying Breed put out a joint statement with neighboring business Mission Skateboards Saturday calling the shooting a "hateful, senseless act," and saying, "We started the evening with our loved ones, peers and community members with the most positive intent. It’s disheartening that someone could be so spiteful."

Anyone with information about the shooting or Campos's whereabouts is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with "SFPD."

Photo: Google Street View