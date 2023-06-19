Did the Dodgers curse themselves with their clumsy disinviting and reinviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from their Pride Night? Because the Giants swept the Dodgers in Los Angeles during the series, their first sweep of the bums in L.A. in 11 years.

From a public relations standpoint, the Dodgers had already lost this weekend’s series against the Giants a month ago, when they disinvited the Sister of Perpetual Indulgence from their Pride Night game at Dodger Stadium, and then caved amidst backlash and reinvited the drag nun troupe. While that whole brouhaha was four weeks ago, the actual Pride Night game itself was this past Friday night. And as seen below in one of the most bizarre baseball plays you will ever behold, the Dodgers further embarrassed themselves on the field.

Here's Jon Miller's incredible radio call of Friday's incredibly bizarre play in the 11th inning 📻



"Man, that was just disgraceful!" pic.twitter.com/MdQUxMjAxl — KNBR (@KNBR) June 17, 2023



The Giants should have been the embarrassed team. With a two-run lead in extra innings, they were in a grand position to finish off the Dodgers. The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts hit a routine pop-up for what should have been an easy out, but rookie third baseman Casey Schmitt dropped a ball that anyone reading this could have caught easily. Then worse, pitcher Jakob Junis wildly overthrew the ball to first base, prompting announcer Jon Miller to declare "Man, that was just disgraceful!" and “now the Dodgers will have two runners at third.”

Except you can not have two runners at third. Some very inattentive base-running from Mookie Batts allowed the Giants to chase the runners down, and they recorded the easy out they should have had. “It ended up being a Greek tragedy,” Miller said as the Giants held on for a 7-5 victory.

The Giants won 15-0. They've won eight straight on the road and 21 of their last 30 overall. They're half a game behind the Dodgers in the NL West. Logan Webb will try and clinch a perfect road trip tomorrow. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 18, 2023



Then the Giants went on an offensive juggernaut Saturday, highlighted by a J.D. Davis grand slam, for a blowout 15-0 win. As ESPN pointed out, it was the Dodgers’ “worst home shutout loss since 1898,” and left the Giants only a half-game behind the Dodgers in the NL West.

Friday: 7 runs

Saturday: 15 runs

Sunday: 7 runs (and counting) 😏 pic.twitter.com/PLtJu5eJHR — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 18, 2023



They capitalized Sunday for a 7-3 victory to complete the sweep. The Chronicle points out that this was "San Francisco’s first sweep in Los Angeles since Aug. 20-22, 2012." KTVU adds that the Giants outscored the Dodgers 29-8, and the Chronicle also throws in the nugget that 29 runs is the most the Giants have ever scored in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

And well, well, well, take a look at those NL West standings! The Giants’ current seven-game win streak has them not only ahead of the Dodgers, but now in second place in the division. They’re but three-and-a-half games behind Arizona, and return home Monday night to start a four-game series against the Padres.

Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Brandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski #5 celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 at Dodger Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)