We have some updates on Friday night’s “targeted and isolated” mass shooting in the Mission.

SFPD has named a suspect, Javier Campos, as a person of interest in the case after surveillance video showed gunfire coming from a car associated with him, as the Chronicle reported.

Authorities say that Campos is connected to Sureño gang members, according to the Chronicle. He also reportedly has several warrants in San Mateo and Alameda counties that are related to firearms violations, as well as one outstanding arrest warrant for homicide in Oakland.

As previously reported, the mass shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Friday night at the corner of 24th Street and Treat Avenue during a block party-style event for Mission-based clothing store Dying Breed, which was also set to feature local bands and food.

According to KTVU's reporting, a gunman driving by inside a vehicle fired shots into a crowd of about 20 people, witnesses said.

A witness, Ariana Blea, 25, told the Chronicle that there were about 30 to 50 total people at the “family friendly” event. She described the shooting: “All of a sudden, I hear about eight shots go off. It sounded like a strong gun, like a cannon.” Blea had originally thought that it was a firework, until people started running and screaming.

Nine people reportedly suffered injuries from the gunfire and were hospitalized: seven men, ranging in age from 22 to 35, a 19-year-old woman, and a ninth victim of unknown age and gender.

According to KTVU, one victim was reportedly treated and released, while another was still in critical condition as of yesterday. Mission Local reported that one young man's head was grazed by a bullet, and he was also shot in the leg. Another man was shot in the stomach. The rest have non-life threatening injuries, according to reports. Many details about the victims are still unknown.

The shooting was potentially in retaliation for a previous fight that broke out at a similar block party during Carnaval weekend at the end of May, police believe, per the Chronicle.

However, other political leaders refuted that, such as Roberto Hernandez, CEO of Carnaval SF, according to Mission Local, who called this "bullshit" and added that Police Chief Bill Scott told him while the shooting is still under investigation, its connection to Carnaval has no "merit."

Neighbors told the Chronicle that gatherings were common at that intersection.

Skeez Nava, a stylist at the neighboring Gents Barber Club, told the Chronicle that, “The people out there are here all the time. They’re good people.”

Additionally, as the chaos unfolded, one witness reported that a driverless Cruise car obstructed the street — “blocking emergency, medical, and fire,” as an officer says in the video that bystander Paul Valdez captured, as the Chronicle reported.

Fellow Mission friends. Please stay away from 24th/Folsom. Gunshots fired; reckless Cruise cars. pic.twitter.com/fICRtS6e05 — Paul Valdez 🚲🏳️‍🌈 (@paulvaldezsf) June 10, 2023

“I gotta get it out of here now,” the officer continues to shout.

The self-driving car company later responded that emergency vehicles were able to drive around the car.

Mayor London Breed also tweeted Saturday that, “Last night's shooting in the Mission is still under investigation. I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers.”

SFPD has said that it will increase its presence in the neighborhood in response to the event.

The store that hosted the event, Dying Breed, posted a statement late Saturday on Instagram that said it was "disheartening that someone could be so spiteful" and that the shooting "left its mark on a corner that we call home."

"The same unity that raised us and brought us together here in the Mission District is what we’ll have to lean on to get us through this," it continued. "Being there for each other is the most important thing we can do right now."

READ MORE: Shooting at Block Party in the Mission District Friday Night Leaves 9 People Injured

Feature image of Mission Skateboards and Dying Breed storefront at 3045 24th St. via Google Street View.