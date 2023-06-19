Neil Young and Special Guest Chris Pierce

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 8:00 PM Venue: Greek Theater in Berkeley, California

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2023, 8:00 PM Venue: Oxbow Riverstage in Napa, California

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Neil Young recently announced his first tour in four years, called the 'Coastal Tour,' with supporting act Chris Pierce. The tour will span the west coast, including a memorable event on Saturday, July 15, at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, and another on July 23rd in Napa. If you're a Neil Young fan, this is one performance you don't want to miss!

Setting this tour apart from his previous performances, Young has stated that he intends to perform mostly rare and lesser-known tracks from his extensive music catalog. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the artist has reportedly rehearsed around 15 songs, many of which are "deep cuts" that only die-hard fans might know. This unique approach to song selection will no doubt make for a captivating and memorable experience for those in attendance.

The 'Coastal Tour' starts in Los Angeles on July 1st at the John Anson Ford Theatre, and will make stops in cities such as Santa Barbara, Paso Robles, San Diego, Bend, Ridgefield, Auburn, and Napa. Young has been on a hiatus from touring for the past four years, with his decision to step away from live performances beginning after his appearance at the Farm Aid concert back in September 2019. This was mainly due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a strong desire to protect the health of his fans.

The tour has generated an even greater sense of anticipation due to Young’s revelation that approximately 80% of the songs on his setlist will be deep-cut tracks that are lesser-known and hold a special significance for him. Some of these songs were written as far back as 10, 20, 30, or even 40 years ago, but have rarely, if ever, been performed live. With such a focus on rarity and rediscovery, the Berkeley show on July 15 is undoubtedly set to provide fans with an unforgettable evening of music.

Given the anticipation surrounding the tour and the unique nature of the performances, it's no surprise that fans have been eager to secure their spot at these limited West Coast shows.

So, if you want to be a part of the emotional rollercoaster and journey through time that these concerts are expected to offer, be sure to secure your spot for the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on July 15 and/or July 23rd in Napa. Rediscover some lesser-known gems and share a truly special evening with one of the world's most beloved artists. Will we see you there?