Biden’s in the Bay Area starting this afternoon to tout a climate project and of course to raise money for his reelection campaign, and oddly, Ron DeSantis will be here courting donors tonight too.

You might spot some high-level military aircraft or a presidential motorcade over the next couple days in the Bay Area. KRON4 reports that President Biden is scheduled to arrive in the Bay Area Monday afternoon, and under far better circumstances than his last visit here in January, which was to announce a relief package for this winter’s catastrophic storms.

President Joe Biden takes on Palo Alto as part of his three-day Bay Area visit, discussing climate change efforts, attending fundraisers, and causing road closures. Plan accordingly! https://t.co/ObcplAHyPN — Hoodline (@Hoodline) June 19, 2023

According to outlets that track the president’s schedule, Biden is expected to arrive in Santa Clara at 12:25 p.m. Hoodline reports Biden is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center in Palo Alto, so expect some traffic disruptions and extra security measures in that area.

Palo Alto Police lining Embarcadero Rd into the Baylands Nature Interpretive Center, where the President’s motorcade will rumble through later this afternoon. Coverage all day on @KCBSRadio. pic.twitter.com/C61Ms56Jzu — Mike DeWald (@mike_dewald) June 19, 2023



The Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center is a salt marsh habitat, and KTVU reports that Biden “is expected to announce a $600 million funding package aimed at addressing climate change” while there. That outlet adds that “approximately $67 million is expected to be allocated towards California's electric grid” in hopes of limiting those summer power outages that seem to happen every year. Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to join Biden, and you can watch the speech at the link below.

TODAY 4:15 pm edt President Biden, joined by Gov Gavin Newsom at Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interp. Ctr + Preserve, Palo Alto, CA will spotlight the Admin's actions to mitigate the destructive impact of #Climate Change +create good jobs, economic growth



->https://t.co/qa88GGaQyb — AWPS NEWS (@Observer609) June 19, 2023



But the Chronicle notes that Biden is also conveniently slipping in two major fundraising events on Monday night. The first one in Los Gatos is co-hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, philanthropist Shannon Hunt-Scott, and Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott. The second in Atherton is co-hosted by former State Controller Steve Westly and his spouse Anita Yu.

The Chronicle adds that GOP rival Ron DeSantis also has a fundraiser Monday night in Woodside — and KCRA reports that DeSantis was in Sacramento Monday morning for a fundraising breakfast at a country club. (No word on whether he privately owned up to shipping dozens of migrants here by private plane two weeks ago.)

Then on Tuesday, the Marin Independent Journal reports that Biden will be in Marin County. That paper says that "a reception in Marin will be held for Biden by eight tech, climate and private equity entrepreneurs and investors, including Dan Kalafatas, Hadley Mullin, Steve Silberstein and Mark Robinson.” That sure sounds like another fundraiser. It does not appear Biden has any San Francisco or Oakland events on his schedule, though the full schedule for Tuesday has not been released.

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. The movie tells the story of Richard Montanez, a janitor at Frito-Lay who claimed to have created the recipe for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which turned the snack into a global phenomenon. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)