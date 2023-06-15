- After the Nevada legislature approved the A’s Las Vegas stadium deal, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said on a Thursday conference call that “There is no Oakland offer, OK? They never got to a point where they had a plan to build a stadium at any site.” Which is demonstrably false! Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s office shot back that “There was a very concrete proposal under discussion and Oakland had gone above and beyond to clear hurdles, including securing funding for infrastructure, providing an environmental review and working with other agencies to finalize approvals.” [Chronicle]
- Another day, another major Union Square retailer closing, as the flagship AT&T store announced it’s closing August 1. Yes, the place had been a Forever 21 and found a new tenant when they left, but it sure feels bleak, given the recent avalanche of Union Square retail closures. [SFGate]
- Mayor Breed is getting plenty of blowback for her plans to gut SF Ethics Commission funding by more than 30%, as it may be revenge for their busting her for some shady shit. “The look is very suspicious; it does not give people faith in our government" Supervisor Hillary Ronen said in a budget hearing. "I am appalled. I have no words." [Examiner]
- The San Francisco Gay Softball League is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and has been awarded hosting duties for the 2027 Gay Softball World Series in San Francisco. [KTVU]
- LGBTQ+ college students in rural California counties are facing more targeted harassment, and the College of the Siskiyous had to hide its student LGBTQ+ center. [CalMatters]
- Five kayakers had to be rescued from the waters around Oracle Park, but are now safe and suffered no injuries. [KRON4]
Image: Brittany Hopkins via Hoodline