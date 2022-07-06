- In another positive development for the Oakland A's new stadium plan at Howard Terminal near Jack London Square, the Oakland City Council voted last night not to put the project on the November ballot. The ballot measure would have asked voters to approve the use of public funds for the project, and it would have been non-binding but still could have delayed the project further. [KTVU]
- A 35-year-old San Pablo man, Marciallo Perez, drowned while trying to save his son who was in distress in Lake Berryessa on Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
- A South Bay couple says their dog alerted them to their truck on fire in the driveway — the recently purchased used truck exploded for unknown reasons on Friday. [KRON4]
- Bay Area legend Carlos Santana collapsed during a show near Detroit last night, apparently due to dehydration and heat exhaustion. [CBS News]
- Donald Trump may be looking to distract from the January 6th hearings and do an early announcement of his candidacy for 2024, but that is likely to give Democrats in swing districts an edge in the midterms. [The Hill]
- It's now coming out that the Highland Park shooting suspect was known to area police, who had previously visited his home and confiscated knives and a sword. [New York Times]
- Champion hot dog eater Joey Chestnut now says he regrets putting 21-year-old Berkeley animal rights activist Scott Gilbertson in a chokehold during this year's annual July 4th contest. [KTVU]
Top image: Rendering via Oakland A's/Twitter