The four hours of local news every weeknight on KRON4 will be replaced by the likes of Riverdale and FBoy Island, as KRON4 will become an affiliate of the CW Network on September 1.

The local TV station KRON4 has the most, shall we say, unique prime time broadcast schedule of any Bay Area TV station. There’s two solid hours of local news from 5-7 p.m., followed by Inside Edition at 7 p.m., Entertainment Tonight at 7:30, and then another two hours of news from 8-10 p.m. But that format is likely to go out the window, as SFGate reports that KRON4 is becoming an affiliate of the CW Network.

The transition is scheduled for September 1.

If you’re not familiar with the CW Network’s repertoire of television programs, they play two hours of prime time TV shows most nights, generally from 8-10 p.m. The most critically acclaimed of these is the “Archie” comic reboot Riverdale, and they’ve also got the current version of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, a Nancy Drew show, and some DC Comics spinoffs Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights. They're also getting the HBO reality show cult hit FBoy Island and its spinoff FGirl Island.

And controversially, the CW is also the exclusive TV home of LIV Golf, the Saudi-owned gold league that’s torn apart the pro golf community. But LIV Golf did just merge with the PGA, so its unclear what’s left of that “exclusive” deal.

KRON4 had been an NBC affiliate from 1949 to 2001, was independent for a couple years after that, and has since been run by media organizations like Young Broadcasting Company, MyNetworkTV, and Nexstar in the interim.

Related: Frank Somerville Gives Full Interview to KRON4, Says He'd Like to Get Back to Anchoring [SFist]

Image via CW Network