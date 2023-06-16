- Neighbors near 24th Street in the Mission describe a "cloud of unease" after last week's shooting that injured nine people. At least one business owner blames the lingering effects of pandemic isolation, which brought on a palpable rise in crime. [Chronicle]
- The victims in a major crash on the San Tomas Expressway Wednesday that briefly shut down both sides of the freeway were a mother and daughter from Los Gatos. The pair, aged 44 and 12, were in a Tesla Model Y that crashed into a tree. [KTVU]
- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against former SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin, which was brought by a former prosecutor who lost his job after Boudin took office in January 2020. [Mission Local]
- Get ready for more weather whiplash, as a very warm Friday and Saturday is going to give way to a chilly low-pressure system that hits us on Sunday. [Chronicle]
- Mayors in multiple California cities are focusing on temporary housing as a quick fix to so much visible homelessness. [KQED]
- Another auction of Ann and Gordon Getty's fine art collection, this one comprised of pieces kept in their Berkeley hills estate known as the Temple of Wings, just fetched $22 million. [East Bay Times]
- Mike Dunleavy, Jr., who has been the Warriors’ vice president of basketball operations for the past two years and was an assistant general manager before that, has just been promoted to be the team's new GM. [KTVU]
Photo: Paola Galimberti