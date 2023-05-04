The big, two-level T-Mobile store in what was formerly the Apple Store at the foot of Stockton Street in San Francisco has just abruptly closed, creating the next in a mounting list of vacancies in Union Square and the downtown core.

The 17,000-square-foot T-Mobile store, dubbed a flagship location, has already gone dark, as the SF Business Times reports. And as the paper notes, this prominent retail building at 1 Stockton, situated at a well-trafficked crossroads near Union Square sold for a record price just a decade ago, $50 million, to New York-based firm Ashkenazy.

The Business Times further notes that this makes this block of Stockton Street even more dismal, with a row of three vacant storefronts, including the former Disney Store at 39 Stockton, and the former Armani Exchange at 21-25 Stockton that's been closed since 2018. The big former Barney's across the street also closed pre-pandemic and has remained empty.

The news of this closure comes two days after we learned of the shocking closure of the 312,000-square-foot Nordstrom store across Market Street, in the Westfield Centre, and the near impending closure of its outlet store Nordstrom Rack as well.

But Union Square's woes have just compounded over the last several years, with a parade of closures and a swath of vacancies. Since November alone, 12 stores have closed or announced upcoming closures or moves to other parts of town, including CB2, The Container Store, Banana Republic, Athleta, Arc'teryx, Saks OFF 5th, and Amazon Go. Other big store spaces that continue to sit vacant include the former H&M, the former Gap at Powell and Market, and the former Uniqlo on Powell.

Just last week, the nearly 25-year-old Anthropologie at 880 Market announced it would close this month.

Thankfully, there are a few bright spots, including Australian furniture brand Coco Republic, which took over the former Crate & Barrel at the other end of Stockton from T-Mobile last fall; and the upcoming opening of the IKEA mall complex on Market Street, the other tenants of which are still to be announced.

Gap Inc. brands Athleta and Banana Republic are both relocating to smaller spaces closer to the FiDi. And the Container Store is leaving what has always been an odd location on 4th Street to move to the Trader Joe's shopping center at 9th and Brannan.

