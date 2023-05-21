Chaos unfolded at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday afternoon when a "suspicious package" was discovered in a terminal, causing an evacuation and causing flight diversions and significant delays.

The “suspicious package” turned out to be an abandoned item, which responding police officers identified as an unattended bag, as the Chronicle reported.

#SFOAlert - SFPD responding to Terminal 2 food court area to clear an unattended item. Food court and D gate areas being cleared out of abundance of caution. — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) May 21, 2023

SFPD responded around 1 p.m. to SFO’s Terminal 2, the airport's official Twitter account said. The police initiated the evacuation of the Terminal 2 food court and D gate area as a precautionary measure, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Mercury News.

After nearly an hour and a half of uncertainty, SFO gave an update to passengers that the issue had been resolved, allowing for the reopening of the area.

The disruption reportedly resulted in the diversion of at least two flights to San Jose International Airport, and several other flights experienced substantial delays.

Many passengers took to social media platforms to voice their frustrations, according to Mercury News.

As one traveler said, “It would be really great to the 1000’s of passengers if you’d make some sort of announcement, post something on a board or ANYTHING other than letting people wander around in herds with no info about their flights. I was told my flight would be held. It left.”

The airport and police are reportedly working to return the bag, but the incident comes as airports nationwide gear up for the forthcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend, a time traditionally marked by increased travel activity.

Image via Unsplash/Duke Cullinan.