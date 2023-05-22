- Highway 101 was closed in both directions in Sunnyvale Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash overnight that spanned both sides of the freeway and left three people dead. The crash happened at 12:36 a.m. Monday and the freeway was still completely closed between Fair Oaks Avenue and Lawrence Expressway as of 5:30 a.m. [NBC Bay Area / KTVU]
- The Contra Costa County Fair in Antioch closed early Saturday and was requiring all youths to be accompanied by parents or chaperones on Sunday, after a large brawl, or multiple brawls, broke out Saturday night among teenagers at the fair. The brawl was so large it reportedly caused damage to some of the attractions. [KTVU / ABC 7]
- VP Kamala Harris will be back in the Bay Area today for a stop in Silicon Valley. Harris is scheduled to make an appearance at Applied Materials in Sunnyvale to discuss "semiconductor research and development." [NBC Bay Area]
- A Black deputy sheriff in Marin County, David Lundie, has filed a workplace discrimination suit against the sheriff's office and the county, alleging that he was passed up for promotions and has faced biased performance reviews, and more. [Bay Area News Group]
- A four-door Nissan ended up partly submerged in Stevens Creek Reservoir outside Cupertino Sunday evening, and authorities are investigating. [KRON4]
- There was a 5.6M off-shore earthquake Sunday, just before noon, due west of Ferndale in Humboldt County — where a 6.4M quake rocked the area back in December. [Bay Area News Group]
- Yes, there is very likely an El Niño winter ahead for 2023-24, but even if it's strong, it doesn't mean we'll see rain in the amounts we saw this year, because, as one climate scientist says, "no two El Niños look the same." [Chronicle]
- UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital held a prom on Friday for teen patients staying at the hospital — a tradition that has been on pause for three years due to the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- Wildflower botanist Naomi Fraga is in a race this spring to document rare wildflower species across California they may be popping up after this winter's rains after years of lying dormant. [New York Times]
Photo: Rafael A.S. Martins