- State attorney general Rob Bonta is also declining to pursue charges against the former SFPD officer who shot and killed Keita O'Neil in 2017, charges which former DA Chesa Boudin brought but new DA Brooke Jenkins dropped. KPIX has Bonta's full letter on the matter, wherein he says, "After conducting this comprehensive and thorough review and considering the applicable laws, we conclude that based on all of the evidence available at this time, and considering all likely defenses, the charges against Officer [Chris] Samayoa cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We conclude, therefore, that the decision to dismiss the case against Officer Samayoa is not an abuse of discretion." [KPIX]
- Caltrans is planning a closure on Highway 37 near Vallejo this weekend — from Highway 121 at Sears Point to Highway 29 — to repair some SMART train tracks. The 32-hour shutdown will happen between 3 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. [Chronicle]
- In 2022, California had a significant increase in the number of newly built homes, surpassing the rate of construction seen since the Great Recession. And because the state's population declined at the same time, California currently has a higher number of homes per person than at any point since 1991. [CalMatters]
- Uber is planning to reduce its office space — adding to the growing trend of major tech companies downsizing or getting rid of their offices in San Francisco. The rideshare company is reportedly trying sublet out about a third of its headquarters space at 1725 Third Street in Mission Bay. [Chronicle]
- An old, windy port in Eureka previously used to ship the region’s timber is preparing for its new life as a state offshore wind hub. The land was sold in December to developers for $757 million, and is a part of California’s plan to add up to 25 gigawatts of energy from offshore wind by 2045 — which is enough electricity to power about 19 million homes. [Courthouse News]
- The University of California regents agreed unanimously on Thursday to find a way to offer employment to undocumented students — which would make it the first university system to openly skirt a 1986 federal law that bars hiring unauthorized immigrants. [L.A. Times]
- Concord police arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Carson on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 66-year-old roommate after an argument in the North Concord residence they shared on Wednesday. [KNTV]
Image via Unsplash/Jesse Collins.