- Jay-Z and Beyoncé reportedly paid a record-breaking $200 million for a cliffside beachfront 40,000-square-foot mansion in Malibu, the highest known amount paid for a piece of California real estate. And that apparently was a discounted rate for the property — which has patios leading to a swimming pool, a cabana, and large lawn — as it was initially offered for $295 million. [Chronicle]
- More Twitter employees have complained to San Francisco, alleging that Elon Musk's leadership team violated laws by converting the company's headquarters into a "Twitter Hotel," where workers were apparently pressured to work late hours. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection has confirmed that it has initiated a new investigation into the complaints, which included allegations of disabling lights and adding locks that wouldn't open during emergencies. [ABC7]
- This weekend will see major tide pools at San Francisco’s beaches, as some of the lowest tides of the year will take place during daylight. You’ll be able to see anemones, mussels, crabs, and more. [Standard]
- Some Santa Rosans have reported seeing a “prehistoric-looking” snapping turtle in its Lake Ralphine, and ABC7 investigated.
- SFO spokespeople said that the airport had record passenger traffic of over 70,000 travelers on two separate weekdays this month — numbers it hadn’t seen in three years since the start of the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- On Friday, the driver in a viral video who was seen shouting the n-word at another driver and trying to ram his car into that driver’s vehicle before crashing his own car on an East Bay highway was arrested, the California Highway Patrol said. [KTVU]
- A 43-year-old Monterey County man, Angel Rojas Lugos, was found guilty in court of molesting a young family member and sentenced to 142 years to life in prison. [KRON4]
Feature image via Unsplash/NISCHAL MALLA.