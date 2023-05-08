- The Board of Supervisors' Land Use Committee took their second vote on saving the Castro Theatre seats and the result was the same. The committee now sends their recommendation about updating the building's landmark status to include the seating configuration to the full board for a vote that will maybe happen next week. [SFist]
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office arrested two East Bay residents, Joseph McBeth and Krista Kresge, after they were seen lurking around and under cars just outside Santa Rosa just after midnight last night. A search of their veihicle turned up a handgun and 43 grams of meth. [KRON4]
- A 43-year-old man was arrested in Rohnert Park on Sunday after allegedly smashing through a sliding door with an axe and then having a seat on the resident's couch. [KPIX]
- Two people in East Oakland took themselves to the hospital after being shot just after midnight last night on the 5400 block of Foothill Boulevard. [KPIX]
- For the first time since 2006, the state’s water distribution systems are doling out all the water that communities have requested, since reservoirs are brimming and snow is still melting. [New York Times]
- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is recommending combining the city's Planning and Economic Development departments in order to save $2 million per year in the city budget. [SF Business Times]
- There are 18.4 million square feet of empty office space in downtown SF, and the Chronicle has mapped the widespread emptiness. [Chronicle]
- Stacey Abrams has thrown her endorsement behind Barbara Lee for the Senate. [KPIX]
- Following a recommendation released over the weekend from California's reparations task force, there's been some confusion over who would be eligible for cash payouts — and it's only residents who can prove their lineage from chattel slavery in the U.S. [Chronicle]
Photo: Jamie Street