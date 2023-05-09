- A 31-year-old San Francisco man is facing six counts of invasion of privacy over a clandestine camera he placed in a clock in a tailor's fitting room. The clock was discovered earlier this year at Divisadero Heights Cleaners, and an employee, Andrew Hong, was arrested after six customers there filed police reports. [KRON4]
- The Amtrak station in Martinez has been partially closed since yesterday due to an explained, small spill of mercury in a parking lot. [KTVU / NBC Bay Area]
- New satellite images from the NASA Earth Observatory show how Tulare Lake, the lake of pooling rain and snow runoff in the Central Valley that hasn't made an appearance in decades, is continuing to grow. [ABC 7 / Fresno Bee]
- The flooding of the Tulare Lake basin is already impacting one farm's cotton crop, and flooding around Central California is impacting the availability and price of strawberries. [Chronicle]
- Gregg Garfield, who was Los Angeles County's COVID Patient Zero — he contracted the disease while on a skiing trip in Italy in February 2020 — recently returned to the hospital that saved his life, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. [Bay Area News Group]
- The 600 block of Commercial Street in SF's Financial District has been given the commemorative name Emperor Norton Place, in part because the real Emperor Norton once lived there, and the signage went up last week. [Hoodline]
- The Nationals took down the Giants Monday after a first inning in which Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani let five runs happen very quickly. [Bay Area News Group]
- President Biden made some comments about the writers' strike in Hollywood, saying he hopes it can be resolved and that the writers get a "fair deal" from studios. [Associated Press]
Top image via NASA Earth Observatory